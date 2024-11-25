A new opening date has been confirmed for a leisure centre in a Derbyshire town – after the council’s previous contractor fell into administration before the project was complete.

North East Derbyshire District Council has issued a statement today, confirming that Clay Cross Active is set to open in early summer 2025.

The project, on the site of the former Sharley Park Leisure Centre, is part of a £29million investment package by NEDDC in its health and fitness facilities – drawing from the Clay Cross Town Fund and grants from Sport England.

A spokesperson for NEDDC said: “Firstly, we extend our sincerest apologies for the delays experienced due to the administration of our previous contractor, ISG.

Work began on the site in early 2023. Photo: North East Derbyshire District Council/Alliance Leisure

“This has impacted the construction world throughout the whole of the UK and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.

“Since the announcement (of ISG going into administration) we have been working extremely hard with our partner Alliance Leisure in the background to progress the works as quickly as possible.

“As previously stated, Universal Civils & Build has been appointed as the new contractor for the project. They have already secured and made the site safe, and will be intensifying work from December.

“We are now targeting an opening in early summer 2025 and will confirm an exact date in the coming months.

“We are excited about the progress and look forward to delivering a state-of-the-art health and community hub for Clay Cross. Further updates will be provided through our social media channels and our website.”