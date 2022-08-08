Bolsover District Council has revealed a rise in the number of residents opting to dispose of gas canisters in their household waste bins.

A BDC spokesperson has urged residents not to do so – stressing the dangers posed to waste workers from potential fires and explosions.

They said: “The canisters are common in households as they are used for camping and barbecues. With the warmer weather we have been experiencing lately, the number of barbecue gas canisters being found in household waste has gone up.

“Even when emptied these canisters can contain explosive material which can cause fires in waste collection vehicles and injury to waste workers.”