Convicted upskirter jailed after breaching court order by entering ladies toilets at Derbyshire McDonald’s

Asere Shumba was seen by a member of staff going into the women’s toilets at the St Peter’s Street branch of the fast food chain in Derby, just before 6.00pm on December 28 2022.

Officers were called and Shumba was arrested at his home address in Shakespeare Street, Sinfin, later that evening.

The 27-year-old was caught out after a staff member, who was aware of his previous offending, followed him in to the toilet and told him to leave.

Asere Shumba received a 20-week prison sentence.

In January 2021 Shumba had been handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) after being convicted of two counts of voyeurism.

On two occasions he had filmed women using the female toilets, once at a McDonald’s restaurant in Surrey and then he was caught again at the former Walkabout bar in Derby.

Shumba was banned from entering any women’s toilets or changing rooms but breached the conditions of the order when he once again entered the female toilets late last year – attempting to explain his presence there by telling staff he thought he was in the men’s toilet.