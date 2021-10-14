Convict at large after absconding from Derbyshire’s open prison

A convict is on the run after absconding from Derbyshire’s open prison.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:26 pm
Adam Curtling has absconded from HMP Sudbury

Adam Curtling left HMP Sudbury near Ashbourne yesterday (Wednesday, October 13).

The 35-year-old was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court in 2008 for arson and affray.

Curtling is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, and has brown eyes, brown hair and is of a thin build and has a scar on his arm.

He has links to the Walsall and Birmingham areas and may have travelled in a silver coloured Mercedes C220.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead contact Derbyshire police immediately quoting reference number 783 of October 13.

Call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, or message the force on Facebook, Twitter, or fill out an online contact form on their here.

You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

