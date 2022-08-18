Community groups across Chesterfield and Derbyshire receive £60k in grants to tackle anti-social behaviour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 15 organisations across the county will receive grants as part of the Anti-Social Behaviour Prevention scheme set up by Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster.

The £60,000 pot of funding has been invested into positive activities and programmes for young people to stop them turning to crime and anti-social behaviour. It has also been used to boost the security of community land and premises with new CCTV and other safety measures.

Foster said: “My Anti-Social Behaviour Prevention Grant gives power back to our communities, helping hardworking people to take a stance against unacceptable and criminal behaviour that impacts community life. I am pleased with the response to this scheme so far and the variety of projects I have been able to fund.

Community groups across the county will benefit from the grants.

“The force has recently stepped up its efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood crime across Derbyshire, as this is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan. They are utilising new powers to protect our communities and increasing understanding of the impact it has on quality of life and mental wellbeing. I am supporting that crucial work with community-based problem-solving so local people can become actively involved in developing solutions.

“I would like to congratulate all those who have secured funding in the latest round of the scheme. Considerable success has been achieved by previous grant recipients and I am looking forward to building on this progress further with the addition of these valuable extra resources.”

Those to have secured grants include the Chesterfield FC Community Trust, which won £5,000 towards its Boots on the Ground pilot project – which has engaged more than 80 young people in sports and other activities on Thursday and Saturday evenings. The Belper Youth Sports has also received £5,000 to set up multisport activities in the summer holidays to alleviate boredom and divert young people away from anti-social behaviour.

In other projects, Unstone Parish Council received £3,600 to install CCTV at a children's play area to prevent crime and drug use. Whitwell Parish Council won a grant worth £5,000 to install new security fencing at the Bakestone Moor Recreation Ground, to tackle ongoing anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in the area.