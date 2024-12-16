Watch out for these 5 scams this Christmas 🚨

Quishing scams could ruin your Christmas, experts warn.

Scammers could catch you unawares and ruin your December.

Make sure you watch out for these telltale signs this festive season.

We have just over a week until Christmas and you might be wanting to get into the holiday spirit by heading to a market. Whether it is popping to the local stalls in your town or going a bit further afield, you only have a few days left.

The German-style huts and plethora of food stalls will soon be closing up shop for another year. But before the season comes to an end you might be tempted to visit one - and maybe even grab a last minute gift.

If you do decide to go to a Christmas Market, you need to remain vigilant for potential scams - including the dangerous Quishing schemes. Stepan Solovev, CEO & Co-founder of SOAX, has shared five common scams and how to avoid falling prey to them this holiday season.

Double-check before scanning fake QR codes

Christmas markets are a cornerstone of the holiday season, but they’re also a playground for criminals, as the public can be tricked into scanning counterfeit QR codes.

QR codes offer quick access to menus, event schedules, and more. However, it is easy to create fake codes that redirect users to malicious websites designed to steal personal information.

Shoppers at a Christmas market. | Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Stepan explains: “To stay safe, always verify the authenticity of a QR code before scanning. People can also closely examine the code itself and avoid ones printed on flimsy materials.”

Think twice before joining public Wi-Fi

Christmas shopping is a mammoth task that takes most of the day. While in shopping centers, people might be tempted to join public Wi-Fi networks, but these can be risky and leave users vulnerable to hackers.

Stepan adds: “According to Norton, public networks are unencrypted and transmit data in plain text. As such, criminals on the same network can intercept sensitive information, such as passwords, banking details, or personal data.

“Before joining any public Wi-Fi, people should confirm its legitimacy with staff and consider using a virtual private network (VPN). If they need to access sensitive accounts while out, using mobile data might be a better idea instead.”

Be aware of fake gift cards and shipping emails

Scam emails are often disguised as well-known retailers and delivery services and include links to fraudulent websites. To avoid being scammed, be cautious when opening unsolicited emails, especially ones that include gift cards or are requesting payment for undelivered packages.

Stepan said: “Instead, visit the retailer's official website to confirm any information.”

Be vigilant about unexpected deliveries

With online shopping becoming increasingly convenient throughout the holiday period, scammers will often deliver packages with fake QR codes. These codes may claim to offer tracking updates, but more often than not they will lead to harmful websites.

Stepan adds: “Avoid being scammed by inspecting all packaging carefully and remember that legitimate businesses will not require customers to scan a QR code for further action. However, if people are still unsure, they should contact the delivery service directly.”

Create safe words with friends and family

Impersonation scams cost victims greatly. These happen when a scammer poses as a friend or family member in distress to request money, often through WhatsApp, text messages, or social media.

Stepan explains: “To make sure this doesn’t happen, people can create a safe word with friends and family. Then, if someone receives a suspicious message, it will be easier to confirm the sender’s identity and prevent fraud this Christmas. By staying vigilant and following these tips, people will be better able to protect themselves and their loved ones over the holiday period.”

Are you worried about being scammed - what steps do you take to protect yourself? Share your tips by emailing me: [email protected].