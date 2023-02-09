Pictured here are criminals locked up in Derbyshire this year for serious offences.
Criminals put behind bars include drug dealers exploiting vulnerable teens, violent thugs, child groomers and a teenager convicted of terrorism offences.
These are some of the offenders that were jailed for crimes across Derbyshire since the start of January.
1. Drug dealer found with loaded gun
On January 10, Usman Nazir was handed five years in prison at Derby Crown Court after admitting seven drugs and firearm offences. He was found with a loaded gun in a Derby barbershop by unarmed officers.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Groomer jailed after trying to enrol at Derbyshire school
Anthony Lonsdale, of Uxendon Crescent in Wembley, London, was arrested in March 2022 after he had been found posing as a 14-year-old schoolboy and attempting to enrol at a school in the Ilkeston area. The 21-year-old later pleaded guilty to eight counts of grooming and possession of sexually explicit images of children, and was jailed for seven years (with a further three years on extended licence) after a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on January 19.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Drug dealer jailed after exploiting vulnerable teens
Hussein Abdulkadir admitted to two offences of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in August and September 2022.
The 23-year-old, from Ealing, was exploiting two vulnerable teenagers to deal drugs in Derby. They were arrested and found in possession of a large amount of cash, Class A drugs, a machete and knuckle duster. Analysis of their phones linked them to Abdulkadir, and his flat on Lady Margaret Road at Southall, was searched by Derbyshire officers - working alongside the Metropolitan Police. He was jailed for six years and seven months for the offences following a hearing at Derby Crown Court on January 23.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Teen jailed for terrorism offences
In December, following a trial at Manchester Crown Court, Daniel John Harris was found guilty of five counts of encouraging terrorism (contrary to Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006) and one count of possession of material for terrorist purposes (contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000). On January 27, the 19-year-old, of Lord Street in Glossop, was jailed for 11-and-a-half-years – with a further three years on licence.
Photo: Derbyshire Police