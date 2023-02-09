3 . Drug dealer jailed after exploiting vulnerable teens

Hussein Abdulkadir admitted to two offences of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in August and September 2022. The 23-year-old, from Ealing, was exploiting two vulnerable teenagers to deal drugs in Derby. They were arrested and found in possession of a large amount of cash, Class A drugs, a machete and knuckle duster. Analysis of their phones linked them to Abdulkadir, and his flat on Lady Margaret Road at Southall, was searched by Derbyshire officers - working alongside the Metropolitan Police. He was jailed for six years and seven months for the offences following a hearing at Derby Crown Court on January 23.

Photo: Derbyshire Police