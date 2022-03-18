Chesterfield woman cut from her vehicle after pulling out on passing car

Tara Curtis, 33, told magistrates she thought the other motorist - travelling on the A632 at Ashover towards Matlock - was turning left as she exited Birkin Lane at a crossroads.

However prosecutor Lynne Bickley said as Curtis pulled out from the junction there was a “heavy impact” into the driver’s side door of the passing car.

She said: “Both drivers had to be cut from their vehicles and were later taken to hospital.”

Both suffered multiple fractures and internal bruising however they had both made good recoveries following the crash at around 5.30am on November 9 last year.

Ms Bickley said the other motorist said in a statement he “could not understand” why Curtis pulled out as he was driving straight ahead towards Matlock and did not indicate.

Curtis had said that the other vehicle was indicating to turn but admitted pulling out into its path.

The defendant, who had no legal representation at Chesterfield Magistrates Court, described her memory of the day as “hazy” as she was “in and out of consciousness” after the accident.

She said: “I’d like to plead guilty because my memory from the day is hazy - I thought he was turning and I had a clear path.

“Obviously I’m extremely sorry but I really need my driving licence.”

Curtis, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood, admitted driving without due care and attention.

She was handed nine penalty points, fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.