Speeding Derbyshire Audi driver left in coma after crash into oncoming car

Pietro Congriu, 22, sustained “significant injuries” and spent “weeks” in a coma after the A6 smash near Ambergate - however the other motorist escaped with only bruises.

Prosecutor Lynne Bickley told Chesterfield Magistrates Court onlooking motorists estimated Congriu was zooming at 70mph on the 50mph single carriageway towards two bends.

However as the defendant rounded the corner he Audi S1 slid out, straddling both lanes diagonally as he oversteered - colliding with his victim’s oncoming Hyundai.

The crash happened on the A6 approaching Ambergate

Ms Bickley said: “Witnesses stated that the Audi overtook them at Ambergate - they described the driving as faster than themselves - more like 70mph.

“They thought the driving was stupid - more like F1. Then the Audi driver went out of view and they came across the collision.”

The motorist whose Hyundai was hit by Congriu’s Audi described seeing the Audi “sliding diagonally across the carriageway towards him”.

Ms Bickley said: “He stated his speed was around 40mph as he approached the bend and a car came around so fast and everything happened so quickly.

“He thought he would be able to avoid him due to the speed and proximity of the car - so he closed his eyes and hoped for the best.

“He heard a loud crunch and airbags being deployed - he crawled out of the vehicle and was taken to hospital.”

Ms Bickley said the Hyundai driver escaped with just heavy bruising and felt “lucky to be alive” following the smash on October 12 last year.

Andrew Oldroyd, Congriu’s solicitor, said it was “miraculous” that the victim received only minor injuries, adding: “The same cannot be said for Mr Congriu”.

He said: “The defendant received significant injuries and was in a coma for some weeks.

“It’s the case that he has had the harshest of reminders of the consequences of such driving - the physical effects continue to this day.”

Congriu, of Manor Road, South Wingfield, Alfreton, admitted dangerous driving.

Sending his case to Derby Crown Court for sentence, a magistrate told him: “Our powers would not be sufficient in our view.”

He will be sentenced next month after probation reports have been prepared.