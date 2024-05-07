Chesterfield woman beater and “nasty bully” jailed for violence against partners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jake Self, 32, was arrested by police after his partner fled their address and sought refuge in a Chesterfield bar in tears.

When officers arrived she showed them a cut to the back of her head with clotted blood surrounding it, Derby Crown Court heard.

Prior to arriving at the pub on January 29, drunk Self had kicked the woman three times to the body while she was on the floor during a domestic row.

Jake Self was jailed for three-and-a-half years

He then grabbed hold of the woman by the neck and “started squeezing”, causing her to feel “really dizzy”, said a prosecutor.

The prosecutor said: “At that point she thought she was going to die.”

While talking to the police in the bar, said the prosecutor, the victim was “blaming herself and suggested she must have provoked him”.

She said: “In messages he had sent her that evening he was blaming her for his behaviour.”

While speaking to the victim officers observed bruising to both sides of her neck, the bridge of her nose and her abdomen.

The victim also described how on a previous occasion Self had attempted to “slash” her throat with a kitchen knife, cutting her hand instead as she tried to block the blade.

Self had seven previous convictions for seven offences, the court heard, including three for battery and one common assault “in the context of a relationship”.

During several violent episodes with another, pregnant, partner he had thrown a mobile phone in the woman’s face causing cuts.

While on another occasion he grabbed the woman by the neck and “started squeezing”.

Judge Jonathan Straw told Self: “Your behaviour was appalling – you are an unpleasant bully that sees your female partners as punching bags for your frustrations.

"I conclude that you are dangerous. You present a significant risk of harm, particularly to women and those in a relationship with you.

“You have previous convictions for domestic assaults against different partners – you are a nasty bully and there is little that can be said in terms of mitigating factors.”

Self, formerly of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, admitted unlawful wounding and intentional strangulation.