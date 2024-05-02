Jailed: 16 shocking killings that shook Derbyshire during the last decade

4 . Set partner on fire: David Dunstan

Dunstan, 42, was jailed for life in May 2016 after murdering his new partner by setting her on fire.He hit Carolyn Hyatt over the head with a metal bar before pouring flammable liquid on her and igniting it.The defendant was arrested at the scene in Shirebrook while Ms Hyatt was taken to hospital with serious burns. She died there later the same month - in August.Dunstan was jailed with a minimum of 24 years. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary