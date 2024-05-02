Jailed: 16 shocking killings that shook Derbyshire during the last decade

Many of the chilling homicides were perpetrated by men against women when domestic violence spiralled out of all control.
In other cases victims were children and babies who died at the hands of their parents.
In one terrible case a father viciously beat his 11-year-old son and, as the boy was dying, waited four hours to call an ambulance while trying to cover his tracks.
1. In pictures
Sixteen shocking killings that shook Derbyshire during the last decade Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Barry Smith killing: Vincent Aitken, Emma Aitken and Nathan Doherty
Vincent Aitken, 44, his daughter Emma Aitken, 19, and her boyfriend Nathan Doherty were jailed for life for the murder of Barry Smith in Kilburn in June 2014.Mr Smith's beaten and burnt body had been discovered outside Kilburn Welfare Social Club in October 2013.Jurors in the trio's trial heard the attack was revenge for Vincent Aitken's wife resigning from the club after a row with Mr Smith.Vincent Aitken, Emma Aitken and Doherty were given minimum terms of 22, 12 and 18 years respectively. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Langley MIll fire: Peter Eyre, Simon Eyre and Anthony Eyre
Peter Eyre, 44, and sons Simon, 24, and Anthony, 22, were jailed for life in February 2016 for murdering a baby and two teenagers in a flat fire in Langley Mill. Six-month-old Ruby-Grace Gaunt, her mother Amy Smith and her friend Edward Green, both 17, died in the blaze in North Street, Langley Mill, in June the previous year. A jury heard during a trial that the fire was a revenge attack following a confrontation with Amy Smith's boyfriend Shaun Gaunt. Peter, Simon and Anthony Eyre drove to Langley Mill where Simon and Anthony poured petrol outside the front door of the block of flats where Mr Gaunt lived. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Set partner on fire: David Dunstan
Dunstan, 42, was jailed for life in May 2016 after murdering his new partner by setting her on fire.He hit Carolyn Hyatt over the head with a metal bar before pouring flammable liquid on her and igniting it.The defendant was arrested at the scene in Shirebrook while Ms Hyatt was taken to hospital with serious burns. She died there later the same month - in August.Dunstan was jailed with a minimum of 24 years. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary