Chesterfield wife beater and stalker who made his partner's life “a misery” jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Berzins, 49, was told by a judge his “coercive” behaviour was “abusive, violent, bullying, intimidating and “demeaning”.

Derby Crown Court heard Berzins had been with his victim for 26 years and his eldest child had witnessed domestic violence “throughout her life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However in 2019 Berzins’ alcohol consumption got “very bad indeed” and a series of nasty assaults on his wife followed.

Derby Crown Court

A prosecutor described how on one occasion Berzins struck her while she was driving as their young child watched from the back seat of their car.

During an argument in their kitchen the defendant “smeared toast” in her face and after their separation she struggled to breathe when he took her by the throat and squeezed.

In the same violent assault Berzins dragged his victim around “by her hair”, pulling “clumps” out of her scalp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the background to Berzins’ behaviour was that he was “paranoid” and “jealous” of his wife’s friendships.

Out-of-work Berzins resented his wife’s job and was “jealous” “whenever she got a promotion”, said the prosecutor.

After finally leaving the family home in the second half of 2022 Berzins began stalking his estranged wife.

The court heard he attended her aunt’s funeral in December 2022, despite having not got on well with the deceased relative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January last year he appeared at the victim’s workplace “standing by a pond” and began posting on Facebook “about her life”, later admitting having accessed her email account.

Despite being on police bail awaiting trial for a stalking complaint Berzins threatened to post “intimate” photos of he ex online “if he was sent to prison”.

The court heard Berzins, of Chelmsford Way, Barrow Hill, currently on prison remand, had six convictions for violence and dishonesty offences however he had not been in trouble since 2000.

His defence barrister said Berzins had detoxed while in prison and had worked with the mental health team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “He has realised his behaviour during the relationship was not acceptable.”

Judge Shaun Smith told him: “Up until 2019 you worked hard and contributed to your family but you were somebody who liked to drink.

"By 2019 that got very bad indeed and that affected your behaviour, I am in no doubt about it.

"You reverted to the man you were in the 90s in terms of your use of violence – for three years you made her life a misery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The coercive behaviour went on in lots and lots of different forms but invariably included abusive, violent, bullying, intimidating and demeaning behaviour.

"Strangulation offences are seen as very serious by the courts because it only takes a second for somebody to die by strangulation if it is done in a particular way.”

Berzins admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, assault with actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and breaching bail.