Chesterfield war veteran drove while twice over the limit following row

A Chesterfield war veteran was handed a diving ban after being caught behind the wheel twice over the limit, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 2:29 pm

Glen Cheetham, 35, was stopped by police after they were called at around 3.20am on New Year’s Day to reports of a man and woman arguing.

Prosecutor Kathryn Wilson told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how police heard the female was “trying to stop the male driving off in a vehicle”.

She said: “When police attended they could smell alcohol - at the roadside Mr Cheetham admitted having had a drink.”

The court heard Cheetham gave a reading of 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - putting him twice over the drink drive limit.

Cheetham’s solicitor Steve Brint, mitigating for his client, said: “Mr Cheetham is 35 and spent the early part of his life in the military.

“He has served in war-torn countries such as Iran and Afghanistan.”

However Mr Brint said Cheetham had left the Army while suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, having been “blown-up” by an improvised explosive device.

Mr Brint read out glowing references from Cheetham’s employer - who described him as a “consistent” hard worker who had endured “extremely hard and testing times”.

However, banning Cheetham from driving for 16 months, District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “This is inexplicable - you’ve put yourself where you have been in control of a lethal weapon while double over the drink drive limit.”

Cheetham, of Rotherham Road, Clowne, admitted drink driving.

He was also fined £400, made to pay £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

