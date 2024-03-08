Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Annetts, 43, was recognised by a staff member at the time of the incident and took off – injuring a security guard trying to flee the shop, Derby Crown Court heard.

The court heard the theft – at Ravenside Retail Park on September 8 2022 – put Annetts in breach of a two-year jail term suspended for 18 months.

Annetts had 23 previous convictions for 49 offences, including 10 for theft and dishonesty and 11 drugs offences.

David Annetts was also handed a three-year criminal behaviour order

The defendant’s solicitor said he had been making good progress since the beginning of the suspended sentence order, despite the breach.

She told the court Annetts was now drug-free, though his health was “deteriorating” with liver and kidney problems.

He was also, the court heard, waiting for a new prosthetic leg.

Annetts, of Blandford Drive, Newbold, admitted shop theft and breaching a suspended sentence order.

Judge James Carter told him: “It’s a relatively small offence and I accept what’s been said on your behalf - that it’s a setback to what has otherwise been good progress."

Noting that it would be “unjust” to activate Annetts’ custodial sentence, the judge handed the defendant a six-month conditional discharge for the theft.

Annetts was also handed a three-year criminal behaviour order banning him from shops at Ravenside Retail Park, the Pavement Shopping Centre and shops on Low Pavement.