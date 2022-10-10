Chesterfield stalker told victim “love you babe, I want to get you pregnant”
A Chesterfield stalker watched his scared victim from the street outside her home and sent her 600 messages - including one which read “love you babe, I want to get you pregnant”.
David Frith, 58, sent the woman - who was “aware of him” through a family member - a Facebook request.
Over a period of six weeks in February and March he bombarded her with messages and calls, leaving her “scared to go outside”.
Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how she would see him sitting on his moped across the street from her home.
On one occasion her colleagues saw the defendant place a single rose on a stone wall near her place of work.
Prosecutor Becky Allsop told the court: “He took pictures of her house and asked her to come to the bedroom window.
"He sent her videos and pictures of himself - he would drop items into her garden including a bra, saying he loved her and wanted to get her pregnant.
“She received around 600 messages. If he saw her walking out he would send a message saying ‘I love to see you walking’.”
Frith’s victim reported him to the police when he sent her a card with £100 cash inside.
In a victim impact statement read out to court the woman said: “Never in my life have I felt so isolated and alone - I felt like a prisoner in my own home.
“He was stalking me everywhere I went - I didn’t feel safe to go outside my house.”
The court heard Frith was a man of previous good character.
John Wilford, his solicitor, said Frith was “remorseful”, adding: “He confessed everything and accepts everything he has done.”
Frith, of Haldane Crescent, Bolsover, admitted stalking.
A magistrate told him: “Your behaviour is heinous and warrants a custodial sentence - however we are able to suspend that sentence.”
He was jailed for three months suspended for 18 months, handed 180 hours unpaid work, 22 rehabilitation activity days and a restraining order.
He was also made to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.