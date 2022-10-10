Chesterfeld man threw vase of flowers at police during boozy stand-off

David Hill, 33, hurled the flowers as police tried to eject him from the house after reports he was drunk and “being aggressive”.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court on August 24 Hill retreated to his room and “refused to leave” as officers arrived.

She said: “The defendant told officers to f*** off and go away while officers were at the bottom of the stairs trying to engage with him.”

An officer standing in the hallway saw a vase of flowers crash onto the floor, landing near his feet - at which point he drew his taser and pointed it at Hill.

Ms Allsop said: “He went back into his bedroom and wedged himself against the door - it took some time for officers to get into the bedroom and effect his arrest.”

The court heard Hill had previous convictions but had not been before the courts since 2017.

During police interview he admitted having drunk five to six pints of lager and apologised “for everything that had happened”.

Hill’s solicitor Jaki MacDuff said the building subcontractor had worked since leaving school but became unemployed during the pandemic.

She said: “Not being able to work for a significant period of time affected his mental health - as a result he has been drinking.”

Hill, of Franklyn Drive, Staveley, admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

