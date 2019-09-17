Chesterfield shopkeeper's terrifying Russian Roulette robbery ordeal

A terrified Chesterfield shopkeeper was subjected to a terrifying 'Russian roulette' ordeal when she was threatened with a fake gun during an armed robbery

A man wearing a Halloween mask threatened shopkeeper Annette Dinnen with the imitation firearm during the raid in Old Whittington.

Old Whittington armed robbery.

The man ripped the heavy shop till from the wall before running out of the shop and down Whittington Hill on Friday at 7pm.

Annette 57, said: "He came into the shop and he just looked like an old man - I wasn't scared at that point.

"He was looking at the spirits shelf and his face wasn't really visible.

Then he told me to open the till. I realised he was wearing a mask.

stolen till

"I refused and just froze and cuddled up in the corner. He got something out of his pocket and he was clicking it at me. It was like Russian Roulette.

"I thought i was going to die. I wondered when the bullet was going to come."

She said the robber tried opening the till himself before ripping it off the wall and running off with it.

He is described as around 5ft 8in tall and of medium build . He was wearing a black or grey beanie hat, a black shiny jacket and dark trousers.

Netty's Convenience Store Old Whittington.

Anette, who was not physically hurt but left shaken by the incident added:

"I have just taken the business on and now I don't want to be here. His feet were massive and it is on my mind as I look at people coming in - he could be anybody. I am very scared."

Her son Finley Dinnen said: " People are always stealing minor things round here but you don't expect this sort of thing. He ran down the street with the till so someone must have seen something - even if they didn't know what it was.

"He has ruined my mum's life and when he is caught it will ruin his. Please help the police catch him."