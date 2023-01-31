Chesterfield residents warned to secure their homes after spate of burglaries over last 24 hours

Detectives are investigating seven incidents that took place between 6.30pm on Monday, January 30 and 9.20am on Tuesday, January 31.

These include three reports of windows and doors being smashed in order for offenders to access homes in the Boythorpe Road area of Chesterfield.

In another incident, cash and jewellery were taken from a house on Handley Road in New Whittington between 6.30pm and 6.50pm on January 30, with glass being smashed in the process.

Several properties in the Boythorpe Road area were targeted by criminals.

Just before 9.00pm that same day, a property in Calow was targeted – with cash and bank cards taken from the kitchen.

Detective Inspector Viki Ellis is leading the team looking into the burglaries, and she said: “We understand that this number of burglaries happening in such a short amount of time will be worrying to the local community. However, I want to reassure you that we’re doing everything we can to investigate the incidents and catch those responsible.

“If anyone does have information about the above incidents that would help us with our investigations, I would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.”

Residents can take a number of steps to keep their homes and property safe including:

Keep windows and doors locked and secure at all times, whether you are in or out of your home.

Keep valuables out of sight and out of reach of cat flaps, letterboxes, downstairs doors and windows.

Leave your car keys in a secure place and not on a key hook.

Use outdoor security lighting.

Make your home look occupied when you are out – draw your curtains, leave a lamp on or leave a radio playing.

If it will be dark before you get home, set your lights on timers.

Consider fitting a burglar alarm – make sure it is installed properly by a reputable firm and is working. Also remember to set it before you leave home, or if you’re going to sleep.

Keep gates, garages, sheds or outbuildings secure.

What’s in your garden that could potentially aid a burglar? Lock away ladders and gardening tools to prevent them being used to access your home.

Never leave a spare key outside of your house – burglars know the usual hiding spots.

Consider installing a video doorbell or CCTV to help you know who’s outside your property.

If you do have information about the incidents that will help our officers with their enquiries, you can contact Derbyshire Police using the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101