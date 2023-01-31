News you can trust since 1855
11 men charged after machine gun found during series of drugs raids across Derbyshire

Eleven men have been charged with drugs offences after police carried out raids across properties in Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The warrants took place on Monday, January 23 following an investigation in the alleged production and supply of cannabis.

At one of the houses in Gerard Street, Derby, a Scorpion submachine gun was found in a shed – with officers also uncovering a substantial cannabis grow at a property in Downing Road in the city.

Following the warrants, 15 people were arrested – and eleven men were subsequently charged with conspiring to supply cannabis.

A total of 15 people were arrested - with 11 since being charged.
The following have been remanded to prison:

Gentian Hoxha, 42, of Walden Close, Derby.

Hyzi Gjyzi, 44, of Handel Street, Derby.

Kristjan Kola, 27, of Vincent Street, Derby.

Ardit Ramcaj, 33, of no-fixed abode.

Antonio Gjuzi, 18, of Woodside Gardens, Tottenham, London.

Caush Gjuzi, 33, of no-fixed abode.

Klaudjan Elezi, 50, of Gerard Street, Derby.

Ali Gjuzi, 26, of Drewry Lane, Derby.

Loreen Nuhu, 25, of no-fixed abode.

Two other men have been charged and released on police bail:

Kishen Patel, 29, of Offerton Avenue, Derby.

Ronald Rowland, 77, of John O’Gaunts Way, Belper.

Four others – two men from Litchfield, along with a teenager and a woman from Derby – have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.