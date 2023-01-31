11 men charged after machine gun found during series of drugs raids across Derbyshire

The warrants took place on Monday, January 23 following an investigation in the alleged production and supply of cannabis.

At one of the houses in Gerard Street, Derby, a Scorpion submachine gun was found in a shed – with officers also uncovering a substantial cannabis grow at a property in Downing Road in the city.

Following the warrants, 15 people were arrested – and eleven men were subsequently charged with conspiring to supply cannabis.

The following have been remanded to prison:

Gentian Hoxha, 42, of Walden Close, Derby.

Hyzi Gjyzi, 44, of Handel Street, Derby.

Kristjan Kola, 27, of Vincent Street, Derby.

Ardit Ramcaj, 33, of no-fixed abode.

Antonio Gjuzi, 18, of Woodside Gardens, Tottenham, London.

Caush Gjuzi, 33, of no-fixed abode.

Klaudjan Elezi, 50, of Gerard Street, Derby.

Ali Gjuzi, 26, of Drewry Lane, Derby.

Loreen Nuhu, 25, of no-fixed abode.

Two other men have been charged and released on police bail:

Kishen Patel, 29, of Offerton Avenue, Derby.

Ronald Rowland, 77, of John O’Gaunts Way, Belper.

