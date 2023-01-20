Chesterfield residents urged to secure their homes after police report ‘significant number’ of burglaries
Homeowners in Chesterfield have been warned to keep their properties secure after a recent spike in break-ins across the town.
Over the last three months, officers have seen a significant number of dwelling burglaries in the Chesterfield area.
They warned residents that the main method of entry has been through the rear of properties – with burglars gaining access through insecure doors and windows.
Homeowners have been urged to keep valuables out of sight, lock any doors and windows, and make sure to remove any keys. They were also advised to check that alarms and CCTV systems were switched on and functioning.
If you see anything suspicious, report it to Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.