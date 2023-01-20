News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield residents urged to secure their homes after police report ‘significant number’ of burglaries

Homeowners in Chesterfield have been warned to keep their properties secure after a recent spike in break-ins across the town.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Over the last three months, officers have seen a significant number of dwelling burglaries in the Chesterfield area.

They warned residents that the main method of entry has been through the rear of properties – with burglars gaining access through insecure doors and windows.

Homeowners have been urged to keep valuables out of sight, lock any doors and windows, and make sure to remove any keys. They were also advised to check that alarms and CCTV systems were switched on and functioning.

Derbyshire Police have issued advice to residents in Chesterfield to reduce the risk of burglaries.
READ THIS: Police appeal to trace pair after incident at shop in Derbyshire town centre

If you see anything suspicious, report it to Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.