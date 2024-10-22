Chesterfield resident slapped with £350 fine after paying for waste carrier who fly-tipped their rubbish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield resident has been hit with a £350 fine after failing to use a licenced waste carrier to dispose of their waste.

Chesterfield Borough Council issued the fixed penalty notice after discovering the resident had failed their duty of care. The waste was discovered to have been fly-tipped on Hall Lane, Staveley.

The fly-tipped waste contained evidence that allowed Chesterfield Borough Council to trace it back to the resident, who admitted to paying an unauthorised waste carrier to remove the waste from their home.

Councillor Martin Stone, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change, planning and the environment, said: “We all have a part to play in helping to keep our town clean and attractive, and we remind residents that everyone has a responsibility for how their household waste is disposed of – whether it be putting household waste in the right bin, taking it to the household recycling centre or arranging for a responsible waste collection service to take it away. It will all help to limit fly-tipping across our borough.

The resident’s rubbish was found after being fly-tipped in Staveley.

“If your rubbish is found to be dumped or fly-tipped, you could face a fixed penalty notice - even if you didn't do it yourself. Claiming that you didn't know about the law is no defence and you will still be fined, so it’s really important that you check who is taking your waste.

“We hope that this case will act as a warning to other residents to make sure that they are disposing of their rubbish correctly, and only using registered waste carriers.”

More information on how to dispose of waste correctly can be found here. Residents are also reminded that they can help keep the borough tidy be reporting fly-tipping through My Chesterfield.