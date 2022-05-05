Darren Brough, 56, sent his fellow Chesterfield Police Station worker unwanted text messages and drove past hers and her parents’ addresses.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Brough made unauthorised searches for his victim’s details on police systems on at least three occasions between October 2019 and June 2021.

The disgraced officer was said to have stalked his “fearful” colleague over a period of over six months between November 2020 and June 2021 - attending her address uninvited, the court heard.

Brough was banned from attending Chesterfield Police Station

Brough, of Brampton, Chesterfield, admitted knowingly obtaining personal data and stalking.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Brough the data protection offences were “so serious”, considering the “position you were in”.

He told Brough: “It was a sustained period of stalking over a number of months and included unwanted interference from you towards her.”

Judge Davison said, having heard how Brough had turned up at his colleague's home after “having had a few drinks”, that this was “the most serious aspect”.

He added: “You went to her home without her consent, causing her fear and distress - it was a strange thing to do.”

However the judge added he accepted Brough was “genuinely remorseful” and that no violence was “used or intended” towards his victim.

Judge Davison said Brough’s “former friend” was left “fearful” due to his stalking behaviour.

He told the defendant: “I regard these offences as significant and so serious that the starting point has to be custody.

“The issue is whether I can suspend this sentence consistent with my public duty and protection of the public.”

However the judge said he was able to suspend Brough’s 20-week jailed term for 18 months, taking into account the defendant’s early guilty plea and other mitigating factors.

Brough was also handed 120 hours unpaid work, fined £1,500, made to pay £1,000 compensation, £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.

He was also made subject of a stalking protection order and a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim or to attend Chesterfield Police Station.