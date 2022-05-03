Mad Derbyshire driver fled police in an Audi at speeds of over 90mph

Recorder Collingwood Thompson QC told James Brandbury, 21, he posed “a real risk of danger to other road users”.

Derby Crown Court heard how on August 22 last year Bradbury was driving a blue Audi in Wirksworth when officers in a marked police car realised he was uninsured.

As the officers followed Bradbury overtook another vehicle “at speed” - and accelerated away as they activated blue lights and siren.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Bradbury, 21, was handed an eight-month suspended jail term

A prosecutor told the court: “The police car accelerated up to 93 miles per hour and noted the defendant still pulling away - they were going around a series of bends at 80mph.”

The court heard how as Bradbury zoomed past the scene of an earlier road collision another officer had to push a colleague out of harm’s way to avoid being hit by the defendant.

However the mad youth was forced to stop by a traffic queue - at which point he was boxed in by pursuing officers and arrested.

The court heard Bradbury was of previous good character and no convictions.

Joe Harvey, defending, said: “This was an enormously stupid piece of driving and he (Bradbury) has reflected on what he was responsible for.

“When he became aware he was being followed by a police car with flashing lights panic set in.”

However Mr Harvey added that Bradbury - father to two young children with his partner - provided a “significant amount” of financial support to his family.

He added that if Bradbury was sent to custody he would no longer be able to provide for his dependent loved ones.

Bradbury, of Parwich Lane, Pikehall, Matlock, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving uninsured.

He was jailed for eight months suspended for 18 months, handed 150 hours unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and fined £50.

The defendant must also take an advanced driving test at the end of his driving ban.

Recorder Thompson told him: “You have missed prison by a whisker - please do not come before this court again because if you do, you know you will be going to prison.”