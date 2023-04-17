Chesterfield pensioner abused daughter’s partner in four-month practical joke grudge

Margaret Rashad, 72, would appear on the doorstep singing the expletives to her victim when he came to her street to visit her daughter, who lived next door.

On one occasion she was cautioned for damaging the bonnet of his vehicle while on another she was heard chanting “I wish someone would shoot you”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the defendant’s daughter and the victim had been in a relationship for two years.

Margaret Rashad, 72, would appear on the doorstep singing expletives to her victim

The four-month harassment campaign – between July and November 2022 - began after Rashad’s victim tipped a drink over her head, causing drops of liquid to fall on her.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said: “She reported (the victim) for assault – he said he just wanted to make her laugh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim wrote in a statement read out to court: “I saw someone throwing something at my van.” Although the court heard the objects being hurled were actually eggs.

In his statement the victim added: “The harassment has been constant – I’m worried about what she might do. She tells residents and strangers I’m a f****** b****** and I abuse women.”

The court heard Rashad had no previous convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her solicitor Katie Yates said: “Things went sour after the incident when (the victim) poured something over her head. She says her behaviour was antagonised by the complainant.

"She says the relationship with (the victim) has caused family feuds – he had been parking his van outside her house despite her asking him not to.

"Her daughter stopped talking to her for a period of time.”

Rashad, of Flamstead Crescent, admitted harassment without violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A magistrate told her: “It’s a very sad position you find yourself in today. This would have occurred in an area where families are living.

"However, we have taken account of your guilty plea, having no previous convictions and your age and we can deal with it by way of a financial penalty.”