Chesterfield mum issues warning after two-year-old son filmed and photographed in park by strange young woman

A Chesterfield mum has described how her two-year-old son was filmed and photographed by a young woman in Queen’s Park.

Claire Mott, 30, was just a few feet away when she noticed the young woman, thought to be in her twenties, “leaning” towards the child with her phone angled up towards his face.

After challenging the woman and demanding to see her phone, Claire found pictures and video of her child, who she does not want to name, in its storage.

She then forced the unknown woman to delete all of the images and video before the stranger walked away during the incident at around 11.45 yesterday (Monday).

Mum-of-two Claire described how at the time she was sitting with her sister near the park cricket pitch as her son and nephew played when the strange incident unfolded.

She said: “The boys were just running in and out of the bushes and we were sat a couple of feet away and when I turned around she was leaning towards my son from about a foot away to talk to him but she had her phone at waist height, acting as if she wasn’t using it but it was directed up, pointing at my son.

"She had another phone in her pocket and had earphones in and I got the impression she was on the phone with someone. Then I could see she was videoing him.

"When I made her delete the video I could see there were photos she had already taken of him."

Claire says when she first approached the young woman she was “friendly and jokey”, admitting taking images because the child was “so cute” and seemed to be talking with the boy to get him to look up at the camera.

When asked to delete the images, Claire says the woman agreed to do so as she walked off, placing the phone in her pocket. However mum Claire stopped her and forced her to delete them before she left the park.

She said: “But also on her phone were loads of pictures of the photo pages of people’s passports and loads of paper document photos. So it was very weird, whether it’s some sort of fraud thing or something more sinister than that, I don’t know.

"But she was very, very sketchy and I just knew there was something up. She was fully there, she fully knew what she was doing. There was nothing innocent about it.”

Once all of the photos and video were deleted the woman walked off in the direction of the town centre, however as she did so Claire’s sister ran after the woman and took a video of her.

The woman, described as dark skinned with long, dark, wavy hair and about five feet, five inches tall, was well-spoken with a slightly foreign accent, says Claire.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We received a report of a woman acting suspiciously in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, at around 12noon on Monday 16 September.

"Officers are carrying out investigations into the incident and patrols will be increased in the area. Please feel free to speak to officers on patrol if you have any concerns.”

Anyone with information should contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 446 of 16 September:

Website – crime reporting tools on the website

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.