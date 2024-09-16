Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “public nuisance” who ploughed an electric motorbike into a taxi on a Chesterfield street while high on cannabis has been told he “richly” deserves to go to prison by a judge.

Ice Walker, 24, and his pillion passenger on a Sur Ron bike hit the cab after riding at speed along Beetwell Street through several red traffic lights on December 30 last year.

CCTV footage played to Derby Crown Court showed Walker and his passenger, both wearing balaclavas and no helmets, hitting the taxi’s right wing and flying over the bonnet onto the pavement.

Walker was left with a broken femur and two broken wrists, however, no other members of the public apart from Walker’s passenger who was seriously but not fatally hurt, were injured.

Siward James-Moore, prosecuting, described how on December 30, 2023, a taxi driver was in the middle of Beetwell Street performing a “perfectly legal” u-turn with traffic lights on red behind him.

He said: “As he made the u-turn a bike carrying a passenger went straight into the side of him.”

A blood sample taken after the crash showed Walker was three times over the driving limit for cannabis at the time.

Walker had seven previous convictions for 10 offences typified by “low-level violence and thuggery”, including drunk and disorderly behaviour, damage and battery.

Defence barrister Dan Church said Walker was “lucky to be alive” after the crash and suffered “lasting pain” which was a “constant reminder” of his actions.

Sign fitter Walker had not worked since the collision due to his injuries and was “remorseful”, having now got rid of the bike and not having driven since, the court heard.

A probation report, said Mr Church, showed there was a good prospect of rehabilitation in the community.

Addressing Walker, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “When you committed this offence you were in good employment but you were somebody who had troubled the courts on previous occasions.

"You were a public nuisance with the type of offences you were committing but none of these offences came anywhere near the seriousness of what you did on this particular day.

“Young people who ride e-bikes with no number plates, no headgear apart from disguises wrapped around their faces are a plague on the citizens of this area and the area where I live as well.

"They’re sick to death of people driving in the way you did on the roads and sometimes on the pavements as well. You were the person that received injuries but some people might say it’s good that it was you and not some innocent member of the public crossing the road.

"Many members of the public may think you richly deserve to go to prison – it’s a good job innocent members of the public were not injured.”

Consulting guidelines governing whether jail terms could be suspended, the judge acknowledged that Walker could not be categorised as a risk of danger to the public and he had a history of complying with probation.

Walker, of Paisley Close, Staveley, admitted dangerous driving, driving unlicensed with no insurance and while unfit through drugs.

He was jailed for 12 months suspended for 18 months with a six-month curfew, a 31-day probation programme and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year with an extended retest.