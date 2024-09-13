A cheating Chesterfield mechanic who registered a customer’s campervan in his own name before selling it on has since been pummelled with “160” congestion charges “from Bradford to London”, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Richardson, 52, told Derby Crown Court his victim, who now had his campervan back, was using a Mercedes Vito van in the defendant’s name.

Despite the congestion charges Richardson was receiving, Judge Shaun Smith KC ordered him to Pay £2,500 compensation for the original theft of the campervan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlining the events which led Richardson to steal his customer’s vehicle, a prosecutor described how in November 2021 the complainant asked Richardson to “carry out modifications” on his campervan.

A cheating Chesterfield mechanic who registered a customer’s campervan in his own name before selling it on has since been pummelled with “160” congestion charges “from Bradford to London”, a court heard.

He said: “The defendant agreed to do the work for £2,000 but the price went up to £2,500. Eventually in April the complainant contacted the police. The defendant had registered the van in his own name and sold it to someone else for £4,500.”

The campervan was then sold on again by another party for over £11,000, the court heard, however it was eventually returned to its original owner.

Richardson had nine previous convictions for 19 offences, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing via video link from a hospital bed with a dressing on his throat, Richardson told the court: “I’ve got 160 letters from Bradford to London for congestion charges.

“They’re coming every three days from a vehicle he (the victim) has got.”

After being told the court would speak with police to ensure the vehicle Richardson’s victim was driving was registered in his own name, Richardson replied: “It’s a different vehicle ( a Mercedes Vito) he has registered in my name.”

Richardson, of Chantery Avenue, was found guilty of theft of a motor vehicle after a trial.

Judge Shaun Smith, acknowledging Richardson’s poor health, handed him eight months’ jail suspended for 12 months and ordered him to pay £2,500 compensation to his victim.