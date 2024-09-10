A serial Chesterfield woman beater has been jailed for a “disgusting” assault on his latest partner during which he punched, kicked and strangled her.

Daniel Frazer, 37, had a “substantial” history of previous offending at the time including violence against “several” former partners, Derby Crown Court heard.

In April 2022 he was jailed for over two years for various assaults against his then girlfriend – including slapping and punching her in the face, kicking her and on one occasion strangling her.

Judge James Carter told the defendant today (Monday) his latest offence was a “disgusting assault” and he was deemed a “high risk” of serious harm to the public.

Describing the latest offence on April 7 this year, prosecutor Sinjin Bulbring told Derby Crown Court heard how Frazer viciously beat is most recent partner of about one year while “jealous and insecure” and accusing her of talking to men during a night out.

Mr Bulbring described how on April 7 Frazer became furious when he was unable to contact her while she was out with friends. The victim later collected Frazer, who was himself out drinking and taking cocaine, in a taxi while on her way home. The pair then travelled back to his accommodation.

The prosecutor said despite her attempts to reassure the defendant he insisted she show him her mobile phone while calling her a “liar and a sl**”.

Violence flared when the victim tried to leave – with Frazer punching her “several times” to the face before placing his hands around her neck and strangling her.

Mr Bulbring said she was unable to breathe and momentarily lost consciousness. When she came back around Frazer began crying and “apologised”.

However he then threw her three metres into the bathroom as she tried to flee, punching her “hard” to the nose and kicking her all over her body.

Eventually the defendant let his battered partner go, although the court heard he “laughed” as he did so.

Frazer, of Prospect Road, Old Whittington, had 25 convictions for 39 previous offences, including battery, affray, wounding, criminal damage and breaching a restraining order.

A defence barrister representing Frazer described his client as a “Jekyll and Hyde” character however he “really wants to change”.

While remanded in custody Frazer had been a “model prisoner” engaging in work and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, the court heard.

Frazer admitted intentional strangulation and assault with actual bodily harm. Judge James Carter jailed him for two years and 10 months, handing him a five-year restraining order.

Derbyshire Times requested a custody image of Frazer, however Derbyshire Constabulary has declined to provide one on this occasion.