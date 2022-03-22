Chesterfield man who used drugs from age nine caught thieving in Tesco

Craig Brewer, 24, raided the Lockoford Lane store on two occasions to “buy heroin”, a probation officer told Chesterfield Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Sharoiz Ahmed described how on October 11 last year he was stopped by a security guard at the escalators as he tried to leave.

She said: “The defendant approached the spirits section and took a bottle of Jack Daniels then put a hand in one of his jacket pockets.

“He takes out kitchen foil and placed it around the security tag and placed it inside his jacket pocket then tried to leave the store.”

During another Tesco theft on January 29 Brewer picked up 15 Yankee candles in the home section and tried to leave without paying, however he was stopped again by a guard.

A probation officer told the court Brewer, who had a “long history” of substance misuse suffered with “problem solving difficulties” as a result of childhood experiences.

She told how during his infancy Brewer was placed in care after swallowing an ecstasy tablet in the family home aged just five - resulting in him being hospitalised on life support.

The father-of-two, who has no contact with his children, started using illicit substances from “a child” - taking amphetamine from the age of “eight or nine”.

Brewer, of no fixed abode, admitted two counts of theft.

He was handed a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 15 rehabilitation activity days and a £95 victim surcharge.