Chesterfield man who broke woman’s jaw in unprovoked town centre attack jailed for “appalling act of violence”

A man who left a woman with a broken jaw after an unprovoked attack during a night out in Chesterfield has been jailed.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was out with friends when she was approached by Francis Billyeald. He punched her twice in the face – leaving her requiring surgery to her jaw.

Following the attack in Corporation Street Billyeald was arrested at the scene and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The 22-year-old, of Top Road, Calow, admitted the charge and was jailed for two years and three months.

Billyeald was described as “heavily intoxicated” when he committed the offence.

Detective Sergeant Mark Webb, who led the investigation, said: “The victim in this case was enjoying a night out when she was attacked for no reason by a man she’d never met before.

“Billyeald was heavily intoxicated when he committed this appalling act of violence which has left a young woman with a significant injury.