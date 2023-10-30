Chesterfield man who broke woman’s jaw in unprovoked town centre attack jailed for “appalling act of violence”
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was out with friends when she was approached by Francis Billyeald. He punched her twice in the face – leaving her requiring surgery to her jaw.
Following the attack in Corporation Street Billyeald was arrested at the scene and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The 22-year-old, of Top Road, Calow, admitted the charge and was jailed for two years and three months.
Detective Sergeant Mark Webb, who led the investigation, said: “The victim in this case was enjoying a night out when she was attacked for no reason by a man she’d never met before.
“Billyeald was heavily intoxicated when he committed this appalling act of violence which has left a young woman with a significant injury.
“Billyeald’s prison sentence is a stark reminder of the very real consequences that alcohol-related violence can have.”