Chesterfield man stole £400 of washing powder in three Cost Cutters raids

Cameron Coulter, 31, pillaged the Heanor shop on three separate occasions between March and May - telling officers after his arrest that he had “lost” the products.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court: “A member of staff knows the defendant by name and saw him coming into the store with a basket.

“Every time he fills it with washing powder and fabric softeners - leaving the shelf completely empty before leaving the store.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Coulter, 31, pillaged the Heanor shop on three separate occasions

The court heard the thefts were committed between March and May this year and the total value of the items taken was around £400.

Ms Allsop said Coulter had 14 convictions for 28 offences.

His solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Coulter had a “complex mental health background” and his long-term relationship with his partner had broken down.

She said: “That has resulted in him being effectively homeless, staying in hotels and bed and breakfasts.

“He struggled to cope with the breakdown, falling back onto drug misuse.”

Coulter, of Thanet Street, Clay Cross, admitted three counts of shop theft.

District Judge Andrew Davison, noting Coulter “clearly” had issues with drugs and alcohol, adjourned his sentence for a probation report.

He said: “It’s been five-six years since you’ve committed any crimes which have come to the attention of the courts.”

Coulter was bailed on the condition not to enter Cost Cutter on Market Place, Heanor.