John Harris’s victim - a police officer of 18 years - was left anxiously awaiting test results to find out if drug user Harris had transmitted a blood-born disease.

Derby Crown Court heard how on April 15 last year two officers encountered Harris outside a block of flats Chesterfield’s Cauldron Drive at 6.50am.

Prosecutor Stephan Fox said: “The defendant was stood on the street outside the main entrance to the flats with no shirt on and heavily intoxicated.Another male was leaving out of a second-floor window shouting at the defendant.”

The court heard Harris refused to acknowledge the two officers, who made the decision to arrest him. However as he resisted and was handcuffed on the floor Harris bit down on one of their biceps - causing “intense pain” and breaking the skin.

Harris had 12 previous convictions for 16 offences including armed robbery, GBH and common assault, said Mr Fox.

The injured officer said in a victim statement read out in court that the injury had affected him “mentally and physically”. Harris’ bite had left a “visible” puncture wound and the officer - a father of two boys - was left fearing he may have contracted hepatitis B or C or HIV.

Recorder Penelope Stanistreet-Keen told Harris: “It’s absolutely clear that no-one doing their duty in public life should be assaulted - this was an unpleasant incident which had a profound effect on (the victim). Whenever blood is drawn it leaves the victim worrying about a range of blood diseases.This was on a public street at 7am and you were under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”

However Harris’ barrister described how her client suffered with untreated anxiety and mental health problems related to his traumatic childhood. The judge was persuaded there was a realistic prospect that Harris could be rehabilitated and suspended an eight-month jail term for 12 months.