Chesterfield man jumped through glass doors at town Spar after knife point robbery
A Chesterfield man robbed a town Spar shop at knife point for two bottles of wine before returning and jumping through it’s glass doors.
Luke Booker, 31, held up a terrified worker at the Wingerworth store on June 8, with a one-inch carpet knife.
Derby Crown Court heard around 7pm on the day he was clutching two bottles of wine as he brandished the blade while telling him, “I’m having these”.
CCTV played to the court showed Booker threatening the retail assistant behind a perspex screen with the knife.
Bizarrely, after leaving the Wingerworth shop, drunk Booker could then be seen returning and taking a running jump through it’s double glass doors two hours after the robbery.
Before smashing through the glass he was seen “stumbling around” outside by staff – who ushered an elderly man inside when the defendant approached him.
Staff and customers had shut themselves in the shop staff area as Booker went on the rampage on the shop floor.
After he had gone they found bottles all over the floor - with damage coming to over £1,000.
Police caught up with Booker later outside the store, where he was arrested after “kicking out” and “spitting” at them.
He admitted taking the wine however said he had no memory of using a knife.
The court heard Booker had previous convictions for robbery, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
In 2018 he was jailed for over four years for robbing a taxi driver with a large knife – for which he was still serving a post-custodial licence period at the time of the June 8 robbery.
Booker, of Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, admitted robbery, damage, possession of a bladed article and assault.
Recorder Graham Huston told Booker: “You have been assessed as posing a high-risk to the public. You readily-resorted to using a knife.
“You have an appalling history of committing offences while drunk. You have demonstrated you are not able to control your drinking.”
Jailing Booker for four years with a three-year extended licence period, the judge told him: “An extended sentence is necessary to protect the public.”