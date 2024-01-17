Chesterfield man jailed for a string domestic and “worrying” knife incidents during mental breakdowns

A Chesterfield man has been jailed for a string of domestic incidents and “worrying” breakdowns involving knives.

John Wilson, 42, was involved in three domestic incidents against former partners and was caught in public with knives on as many occasions in the space of five months this year.

Derby Crown Court heard the father-of-two lost his sister “tragically and unexpectedly” four years ago.

Following several failed relationships there was an “alarming deterioration” in his mental health and he turned to alcohol, said his barrister Raglan Ashton.

John Wilson was jailed for just under two years by Derby Crown Court

Prosecutor Aaron Dinnes described how on July 30 last year Wilson pushed his partner’s son, aged 15, over a chair and threw a kebab all over her walls during a row about food.

Weeks later, on August 5, he became jealous when the same partner was talking to others during a trip to the pub.

Following her home when she left, Wilson pushed the woman down a grass bank. However he walked off when passers-by stopped to ask if she was Ok.

On November 29 during a row at another ex’s address he “invited” her 18-year-old son “for a fight”.

A month later on December 12 after showing up at the same woman’s home to apologise he drove off while using a knife to slash his own arm.

On December 15 police found Wilson at Curbar Edge car park with a Stanley knife – his mother having alerted them that he may try and take his own life.

After a short pursuit from the car park the welder of 20 years did stop for police and was given first aid for a cut to his arm.

Finally, on December 17, having attended Chesterfield Royal Hospital with “injuries he had caused himself”, Wilson was found to have a four-inch knife in his pocket.

Wilson’s barrister Raglan Ashton said prior to his sister’s death his client had been in a relationship for 18 years and had two children and was a “solid family man” with a “strong work ethic”.

Having been in custody for four weeks, Wilson had detoxed and “had time to reflect on his offending and his life”.

Wilson, of Lodge Place, Inkersall, admitted assault with actual bodily harm, common assault, possession of a knife in a public place, dangerous driving and failing to stop and breaching bail conditions.

Jailing him for one year and 50 weeks, Recorder Christopher Donnellan KC told Wilson: “You engaged in worrying, threatening and dangerous behaviour.

“I cannot ignore the fact that in your pre-sentence report the history of difficulties in a domestic situation have come to the fore on more than one occasion.

"When relationships have become difficult you have resorted to violence and aggression.

"This is a catalogue of offending where you have been given repeated chances to abide by bail which you breached and committed further offences.

"Low-level offending can become a catalogue which inevitably means custody has to be imposed.

"Knives being carried in public are being used by people when they are emotional and distressed and if they are used they can be fatal.”