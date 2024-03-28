Chesterfield man jailed after shoplifting from Asda and Marks & Spencer stores in town centre
Connor Charlesworth, from Chesterfield, has been jailed after shoplifting from Asda and Marks & Spencer in Chesterfield town centre.
Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team officers arrested Charlesworth on Tuesday, March 26 – and subsequently charged him with three counts of shop thefts.
The 24-year-old, of Sterland Street, Chesterfield, appeared at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday, March 27) – where he was jailed for 18 weeks.