Chesterfield man jailed after breaching domestic violence order

Michael Pick, of Holland Road, Old Whittington, had been banned from contacting a former partner by a restraining order however he continued to do so on two occasions.

On one of those times, the 19-year-old was spotted by an officer who was carrying out patrols in the area but was aware of the order.

He was also convicted of a public order offence on the Chesterfield Canal after he threatened a family who had noticed him with his ex-partner.

Pick was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison following the hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 12.

PC Stuart Hind, the officer who was investigating the case, said: “This order was in place to protect a vulnerable victim from being subjected to further abuse by Michael Pick.

“He blatantly ignored the judgement of the courts and continued to commit offences. We welcome this sentence and hope that it helps us to demonstrate the message that domestic abuse will not be tolerated in Derbyshire.”

Derbyshire Constabulry has urged anyone living in fear of domestic abuse, or those with concerns about someone they know, to report it online here.

Alternatively, you can call the force on 101 or, if you're deaf or hard of hearing, use the textphone service on 18001 101.

You can also contact Derbyshire Constabulary on social media, by either sending a private message through the force Facebook page, or by sending a direct message to the contact centre on Twitter.

“Remember, in an emergency which is ongoing, or where life is in danger, call 999 immediately,” Derbyshire Constabulary added.

If you're deaf or hard of hearing, use our textphone service 18000 or text us on 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the emergencySMS service. The Silent Solution can help you if speaking could put you or someone else in danger.

“We also have the details of partner support services local to Derbyshire who can help you if you don’t feel able to speak to our officers. You can find their details on our website.”