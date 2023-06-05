Chesterfield man injured after four men smashed doors and windows as they tried to break into his home

Derbyshire Police were called to the property in Edwin Avenue, Walton, just before 10.30pm on Thursday, May 18 – following reports of a burglary.

Four men are believed to have got out of a BMW car and smashed the doors and windows to the house during the incident. The owner suffered injuries to his back while he was trying to prevent them from entering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are urging anyone who saw what happened, and those with either CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, to come forward and help their investigation.

The incident took place at an address on Edwin Avenue.