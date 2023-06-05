Chesterfield man injured after four men smashed doors and windows as they tried to break into his home
Derbyshire Police were called to the property in Edwin Avenue, Walton, just before 10.30pm on Thursday, May 18 – following reports of a burglary.
Four men are believed to have got out of a BMW car and smashed the doors and windows to the house during the incident. The owner suffered injuries to his back while he was trying to prevent them from entering.
Officers are urging anyone who saw what happened, and those with either CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, to come forward and help their investigation.
You can contact the force quoting reference number 23*303204 via Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or call 101.