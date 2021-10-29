Chesterfield man found guilty of driving offence has conviction overturned
A Chesterfield man found guilty of a driving offence has had his conviction overturned.
Paul McCann, 57, was convicted of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on August 20.
Following the guilty verdict Mr McCann was fined £180 and he was made to pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
It was also ordered that his driving licence be endorsed with six penalty points as a result of the finding.
However, Mr McCann, of Langer Lane, Birdholme, appealed against the conviction at Derby Crown Court on October 15 – and the court allowed the appeal.
Under the Criminal Appeal Act 1968 a court will allow an appeal against conviction if the conviction is considered unsafe.
Once an appeal is allowed it is then quashed and a judgement and verdict of acquittal is entered instead of the record of conviction.