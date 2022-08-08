Chesterfield man charged with attempted murder after town centre attack sees victim hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’

The attack took place at around 12.50am on Sunday, August 7 – with a seriously injured man found on Church Way, Chesterfield.
The victim was hospitalised following the assault. Shortly afterwards, Melusi Madaweni, of Chester Street, Chesterfield, was arrested by officers who had arrived on the scene.
The 29-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court this morning (Monday, August 8), where he was remanded into custody.
Derbyshire Police wish to hear from witnesses or those with information that could aid their enquiries. If you can help, contact the force using any of the below details, quoting reference number 22000455660:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.