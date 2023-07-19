Chesterfield man caught with lock knife for “cutting up food” handed suspended jail term

Alan Turner, 51, was found with the blade when police stopped his car during a routine stop and search on June 4, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Teresa Simms said the brown-handled knife was uncovered in a small man-bag in Turner's vehicle.

However Turner’s solicitor said the defendant told police “it was for cutting up food, etc”.

The solicitor said: “He was told that was not a reasonable excuse.

"He has issues with his teeth and finds it difficult to chew food – that’s the reason he carries the knife.”

The court heard Turner, of Oakamoor Close, Holme Hall, had nine previous convictions.

He admitted possessing a knife in a public place.

