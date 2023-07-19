News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield man caught with lock knife for “cutting up food” handed suspended jail term

A Chesterfield man who was caught with a lock knife he uses for “cutting up food” has been handed a suspended jail term.
By Ben McVay
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:32 BST

Alan Turner, 51, was found with the blade when police stopped his car during a routine stop and search on June 4, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Teresa Simms said the brown-handled knife was uncovered in a small man-bag in Turner's vehicle.

However Turner’s solicitor said the defendant told police “it was for cutting up food, etc”.

Alan Turner, 51, was found with the blade when police stopped him his car during a routine stop and search
Alan Turner, 51, was found with the blade when police stopped him his car during a routine stop and search
The solicitor said: “He was told that was not a reasonable excuse.

"He has issues with his teeth and finds it difficult to chew food – that’s the reason he carries the knife.”

The court heard Turner, of Oakamoor Close, Holme Hall, had nine previous convictions.

He admitted possessing a knife in a public place.

Turner was jailed for four months suspended for 12 months and handed a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.