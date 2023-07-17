News you can trust since 1855
Autistic Chesterfield youth in court for using lock knife to scrape salad off McDonald's burger at youth club

An autistic Chesterfield youth was hauled before magistrates for pulling out a lock knife to scrape unwanted salad off a McDonald’s burger at a youth club.
By Ben McVay
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read

Danny Hailes, 19, had found the blade outside Frankie & Benny’s the same day and had tried to hand it into police, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

A solicitor representing Hailes said he had kept the blade after finding the police station closed and there was evidence to prove it.

He then “drew out” the knife while at The Hub youth club on Low Pavement later that day to rid his meal of the salad.

“Churchgoer” Danny Hailes used a lock knife to scrape the salad from a McDonald’s burger at a youth club“Churchgoer” Danny Hailes used a lock knife to scrape the salad from a McDonald’s burger at a youth club
“Churchgoer” Danny Hailes used a lock knife to scrape the salad from a McDonald’s burger at a youth club
Prosecutor Teresa Simms said during the incident on April 9 last year a McDonald’s takeaway was ordered – with Hailes’ burger containing salad that “he didn’t like”.

She said: “He was told to put the knife away and handed it over.”

Hailes’ solicitor said his client had produced the knife when a staff member offered to get a fork to scrape the salad off.

The solicitor said: “He drew the knife from his pocket and said ‘it’s Ok, I can use this’.

"He was challenged over the use of the knife and handed it over straight away – this is an offence of immaturity.”

The court heard regular churchgoer Hailes had been diagnosed with autism aged 14 and had no previous convictions.

Hailes, of Heather Vale Road, Hasland, admitted possession of a knife in a pubic place.

He was handed four months jail suspended for 12 months and a £154 victim surcharge.