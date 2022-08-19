Chesterfield man caught behind wheel “well over” amphetamine and MDMA limit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin Armstrong, 52, was caught out when police pulled him over during a routine stop check in Ashover.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told how at about 1.45am, on Dark Lane, Armstrong’s saliva sample came back positive for cannabis.

However, later at the police station a blood sample returned a reading of 738 for amphetamine with the limit being 250.

While the MDMA level in Armstrong’s blood was 63 with the prescribed limit being 10.

Ms Allsop said Armstrong had previous convictions but there were “of some age”.

Armstrong, choosing to represent himself in court, said: “I’m sorry everybody, it won’t happen again.”

The defendant, of Cavell Drive, Danesmoor, admitted drug driving.