Darren Hodkin’s victim had dropped the cue seconds before as he stumbled back while the defendant was “swinging” a “large kitchen knife” at him in the street.

The fight between the two broke out when the victim picked up the pool cue and followed Hodkin into the street as the defendant stormed out of the pub he had just been in.

Derby Crown Court heard during the April 9 incident Hodkin, 37, was asked to leave after throwing a glass bottle he had been drinking from at the mother of his child.

A prosecutor told the court: “He was asked to leave by the landlady – he swung a punch at her but missed.

"As he went out he punched the pub’s glass doors, causing them to smash.”

Hodkin’s victim – who had witnessed the ruckus from the pub smoking area – then picked up a pool cue and followed him outside.

The prosecutor said: “Mr Hodkin pulled out a large kitchen knife and started swinging it towards (the victim), who stumbled backwards and dropped the cue.

"Mr Hodkin picked up the cue and struck him to his head, causing an eight-centimetre wound which required 12 stitches and left a permanent scar.

"The force was enough to break the cue which struck his head.”

In the days that followed the incident Hodkin also sent Facebook messages to the pub landlord threatening “his pub and house would be burned to the ground”.

The court heard Hodkin was “heavily convicted” with 13 convictions for 26 offences including public order and racially-aggravated matters, battery, ABH and causing damage.

Just two days before the April 9 incident in Chesterfield he had been handed a community order by a court.

His defence barrister said Hodkin was “not proud” of what he had done and “attributed it” to drink and drugs.

Judge Jonathan Bennett, jailing Hodkin for 27 months, told him: “This was at 6pm in broad daylight and not what people expect to see.

"You have numerous previous convictions, a lot of them for public order and a lot of it is domestic-related.

"There was antagonism towards the mother of your child in the pub – only two days before you were placed on a community order by the magistrates court.

"You left a permanent scar in a prominent place on the forehead.

"You were very angry and had a large kitchen knife – very fortunately it was not used otherwise you would facing a more serious charge.”

