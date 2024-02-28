Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Dixon, 54, contacted the online alias – named Mia – in September 2022 and was told she was 14 years old.

Anthony Cheung, prosecuting, told Derby Crown Court how as conversations continued on Google Chat Dixon told her “it’s a shame you’re only 14, I would like to make love to you”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Cheung said Dixon “repeatedly” asked the online decoy to send him images of herself naked or in her underwear.

Richard Dixon, 54, contacted the online alias – named Mia – and was told she was 14 years old

Suggesting the fabricated youngster meet him in Sheffield, pound shop worker Dixon said he would “wear protection” when they had sex, asking if she would be “up for sex in the woods”.

However, the meeting never took place as Dixon ceased all contact with the decoy four days after their first online meeting.

He was arrested at his home address on October 13 and his phone was seized.

The court heard Dixon was of previous good character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Martin Hurst told Dixon: “There was a considerable degree of fantasy involved as she was a police officer and you were not who you said you were.

"It was perfectly clear what you intended was if she did meet you sexual intercourse would take place.

"A journey was planned but then you thought better of it, that’s the only interpretation I can reach.”

However the judge noted Dixon had been “frank” with the court and police, was remorseful and of previous good character and had been assessed as “low risk” by the probation service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “A large proportion of this was essentially pure fantasy.”

Dixon, of Mansfield Road, Hasland, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and arranging the commission of sexual activity with child.

He was jailed for two years suspended for 18 months and handed a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.