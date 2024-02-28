Chesterfield man asked police officer posing as 14-year-old online for “sexy pictures”
Richard Dixon, 54, contacted the online alias – named Mia – in September 2022 and was told she was 14 years old.
Anthony Cheung, prosecuting, told Derby Crown Court how as conversations continued on Google Chat Dixon told her “it’s a shame you’re only 14, I would like to make love to you”.
Mr Cheung said Dixon “repeatedly” asked the online decoy to send him images of herself naked or in her underwear.
Suggesting the fabricated youngster meet him in Sheffield, pound shop worker Dixon said he would “wear protection” when they had sex, asking if she would be “up for sex in the woods”.
However, the meeting never took place as Dixon ceased all contact with the decoy four days after their first online meeting.
He was arrested at his home address on October 13 and his phone was seized.
The court heard Dixon was of previous good character.
Judge Martin Hurst told Dixon: “There was a considerable degree of fantasy involved as she was a police officer and you were not who you said you were.
"It was perfectly clear what you intended was if she did meet you sexual intercourse would take place.
"A journey was planned but then you thought better of it, that’s the only interpretation I can reach.”
However the judge noted Dixon had been “frank” with the court and police, was remorseful and of previous good character and had been assessed as “low risk” by the probation service.
He added: “A large proportion of this was essentially pure fantasy.”
Dixon, of Mansfield Road, Hasland, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and arranging the commission of sexual activity with child.
He was jailed for two years suspended for 18 months and handed a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.
The defendant was also made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and placed in the sex offenders register indefinitely.