Chesterfield householders vexed by “nightly” antisocial fireworks “explosions”
The Newbold resident, who did not want to be named, said during the last week the pyrotechnics had been let off “constantly” between 8pm and 10pm.
Elderly people, parents trying to settle little ones down and people who keep animals are now at “their wits end”, added the Newbold man.
He said the noisy antisocial behaviour had been going on since bonfire night, however it had now become “unbearable” for many in the community.
It is understood the disturbance seems to be coming from the direction of Newbold’s Highfield estate.
The resident, who says he is “the voice of many” frustrated locals, has contacted Derbyshire Times in hopes of having those responsible stopped.
He said: “What’s going off at the minute seems to be every evening and they’re like explosives going off, like “boom”. It’s like dynamite going off.
"Whoever’s doing it, they’re not doing it for entertainment – it’s antisocial behaviour and it’s on a nightly basis around Newbold and Whittington.
"The last three evenings, you’re just settling down and you hear this “boom”, it’s just getting ridiculous.
"Someone must know who’s doing it and whoever it is needs to be named and shamed. It’s the same lot because it’s coming from the same direction every night.”
The concerned resident says many people in the area are becoming increasingly agitated with the constant blasts of noise.
He added: “Lot’s of people are saying ‘we’ve had enough, our animals are scared’. Elderly neighbours and people with young kids have had enough.
"I’ve got a staffie who’s 12 and he buries his head in the sofa. As a community we need to address it and find out what’s going off.”