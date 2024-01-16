News you can trust since 1855
Antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield – the latest figures for each neighbourhood

Pictured here are the Chesterfield areas affected by antisocial behaviour in the latest figures released by police.
By Ben McVay
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:57 GMT

Derbyshire Constabulary’s figures show in November there were 141 reports of the offence throughout the town.

In the worst-affected neighbourhood there were 25 recorded incidents.

Crime data for Chesterfield – published on police.uk – is classified by policing area, with several areas grouped together.

The latest figures for each neighbourhood

The latest figures for each neighbourhood

Photo: lev dolgachov

Seven reports

Whittington and Barrow Hill

Seven reports

Eight reports

Staveley

Eight reports

Fifteen reports

Bolsover and Shuttlewood

Fifteen reports

