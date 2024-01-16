Antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield – the latest figures for each neighbourhood
Pictured here are the Chesterfield areas affected by antisocial behaviour in the latest figures released by police.
Derbyshire Constabulary’s figures show in November there were 141 reports of the offence throughout the town.
In the worst-affected neighbourhood there were 25 recorded incidents.
Crime data for Chesterfield – published on police.uk – is classified by policing area, with several areas grouped together.
