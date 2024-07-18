Chesterfield hit and run sees elderly cyclist hit by car – as police appeal for witnesses to come forward

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:19 BST
A cyclist was hit by a car in Chesterfield – with police appealing for the public’s help to trace the driver after they left the scene of the collision.

The collision, involving a cyclist and a car, occurred in Inkersall on Tuesday, July 2. It took place at approximately 11.30am, at the junction between Inkersall Green Road and Inkersall Road.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver did not stop at the scene. The vehicle is described as a small red car and enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

“The cyclist, a man in his 70s sustained bruising and an injury to his face. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*392187:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

