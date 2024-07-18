Chesterfield hit and run sees elderly cyclist hit by car – as police appeal for witnesses to come forward
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The collision, involving a cyclist and a car, occurred in Inkersall on Tuesday, July 2. It took place at approximately 11.30am, at the junction between Inkersall Green Road and Inkersall Road.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver did not stop at the scene. The vehicle is described as a small red car and enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.
“The cyclist, a man in his 70s sustained bruising and an injury to his face. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage.”
READ THIS: Police appeal after driver allegedly attacked by another motorist during Derbyshire road rage incident
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*392187:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.