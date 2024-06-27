Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield had the highest rate of drug deaths among women in England during 2020-22 – the latest period for which public health records exist.

During the two-year period female drug-related deaths in the town accounted for 11.9 deaths per 100,000 people. NHS figures show male deaths were slightly higher in Chesterfield – at 12.6 deaths per 100,000.

The overall drug death rate for Chesterfield, including males and females, was 12.2 per 100,000. Figures show Blackpool had the highest rate of drug deaths per person in England with 19.5 deaths per 100,000 population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In terms of sheer numbers, Birmingham had the most deaths in the country with 249. However the city’s large population means this only equates to a death rate of 7.8 per 100,000 people.

Chesterfield had the highest rate of drug deaths among women in England during 2020-22

Drugs included in the statistics for fatalities include illegal substances such as heroin and cocaine as well as prescription drugs.

Commenting on the figures, a public health spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said deaths from drug misuse in the UK were the highest they have been since recording began in 1993 – which was “concerning”.

The spokesperson added: “Each death is a tragedy and has a significant impact on those around them and we are saddened that Chesterfield has the highest rates of female drug related deaths in England. We are treating this as a priority and already have a number of actions in place to address this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People who use drugs can be some of the most vulnerable members of our community, so our local response seeks to support people at times of highest risk to make sure they get the care they need. This means that we support people in hospitals, the criminal justice system, and in the community.

“Significant investment has been made in evidence-based approaches to reduce the likelihood of deaths that result from the use of drugs.

“This includes specialist nurses working in Chesterfield Royal Hospital who stabilise people with drug problems and support them into a community treatment programme, keyworkers within community treatment and recovery services that work on a one-to-one basis to support people who use drugs and prescribing opioid substitution medications, including increasing the treatment options for people in Chesterfield.

“We also commission our partners in community pharmacies to deliver supervised consumption of opioid substitute medicine and the provision of Naloxone, which can be used to treat opioid overdoses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad