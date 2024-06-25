Derbyshire named one of illegal vape capitals of the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vape Superstore has revealed illegal vape sales data – and Derbyshire is among UK’s ‘illegal vape capitals’.

Tens of thousands of illegal vapes are being seized from black market vape sellers in police raids across the UK every month.

Non-regulated vapes pose a danger as they may contain different amounts of nicotine to the amounts stated on the packaging, as well as having a higher chance of containing harmful chemicals.

An estimated one-third of vapes currently sold in the UK are believed to be non-compliant with regulations. This figure could see a substantial rise with the upcoming disposable vape ban in 2025.

Vape Superstore wanted to find out how prevalent this issue is and which UK regions have the biggest problem with black market vape distribution. They analysed FOI request data from UK councils between January 1, 2023 and February 29, 2024 and have now revealed their findings.

Lancashire has been named the worst region in the UK – with 132 businesses stocking illegal vapes and almost 55 000 illegal vapes seized.

Data shows that Derbyshire County Council identified 55 dodgy shops selling illegal vapes over a 14-month period – the 6th highest number in the UK. In that time 10,396 illegal vapes and 2 587 illegal cigarettes were seized across the county.

While the research only shows data gathered until February 29, the problem continues in Derbyshire. Earlier this month, Derbyshire County Council announced that their trading standards team seized thousands of illegal tobacco products in just two weeks.

More than 363,000 cigarettes (18,150 packets) and 20kg (400 packs) of hand-rolling tobacco were seized from premises in South Derbyshire.

The seizure, one of the biggest for the team in recent years, equates to an illegal market value of £115,000, which is the money organised criminals who sell illegal tobacco could have made, and a high street value of approximately £250,000.

This closely followed an operation which saw the trading standards team, working with Derbyshire Police, seize more than 1,000 illegal cigarettes, 1.25kg of illegal hand-rolling tobacco and more than 280 vapes from a premises in Erewash, with an approximate value of around £6,000.