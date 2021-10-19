Chesterfield football coach flipped car after stopping off at pub, court hears

Jonathan Rushby, 34, was arrested after a member of the public heard a “crash” and, after looking out the window of his home, saw a Citroen DS’ headlights “spinning”.

By the time the onlooker got outside onto Ashover Road, Rushby’s car had righted itself but he believed the car had rolled as it was badly-damaged.

A breath test later at the police station showed Rushby was twice over the drink-drive limit during the October 2 incident.

Prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw said Rushby had a previous conviction for a public order offence.

His solicitor Julie Page said Afghanistan war veteran Rushby could not remember exactly how much he had drunk before driving.

However, leading up to the accident the defendant – a coach for a Clay Cross football team - had been to a match

She said: “He got in his car and drove home - a huge error of judgement on his part."

Ms Page said Rushby could not recall anything about the accident, adding: “He understands he clipped a parked car and that caused the vehicle to roll.”

She said the consequences for Rushby - who served in the Army between 2005 and 2019 and now worked as a delivery driver - would be “significant”.

The father-of-three - though still in a job - had now been demoted to driver’s mate.

Rushby, of Mansfield Road, Hasland, admitted drink driving.

He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £350, made to pay £85 court costs and an £35 victim surcharge.